Sioux City, IA

Survey: farm prices, equipment sales soar across 10 states

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey of bankers released Thursday says the strength of the economy in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states continues to drive farmland prices and farm equipment sales higher.

The overall economic index for the region grew to 61.5 in February from January’s 61.1. Any score above 50 suggests growth.

4 men rescued at grain bin accident in eastern Iowa

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey, said the region is benefitting from a combination of solid grain prices, low-interest rates and strong agricultural exports.

The survey covers Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Sioux City Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to be under new ownership

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is expecting to come under new ownership. According to a press release from Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI), the Sioux City Hard Rock Casino, along with other properties, will be passed from Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC (P2E) to CDI for $2.485 billion. “This unique […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Phone use while driving laws in Iowa may change

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A proposed bill could change cell phone laws for Iowans. Under state law, texting is not allowed but Iowans can still make phone calls. A proposed bill would prohibit people from making phone calls on handheld devices. Jeremy McClure, the Community Policing Sergeant with the Sioux City Police Department said […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
