Tarpons not satisfied with regional title

PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte High girls basketball team wasn’t in the mood for much celebration after winning the 5A-Region 3 championship on Friday night.

They were thinking about how last season ended.

The Tarpons contained Clearwater (20-7) for much of the night creating some room with a third-quarter run, then holding on for a 41-39 win that sends them back to the Final Four.

They could hardly muster a cheer as they were awarded their trophy.

“Honestly, we knew we could probably get it done,” said senior guard Ary Hicks, who led the Tarpons with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals. “Last year, it was more-so unexpected. Then we finally got there. Now, it’s more about getting there again. We want to go further than last year.

Charlotte will play American Heritage in the state semifinals at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. at RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

“We’re not finished yet,” Hicks said. “We’ve got more work to do.”

Charlotte (19-8) couldn’t buy a bucket from long distance early as it went back-and-forth with the Tornadoes. The game was tied 11-11 after the first quarter.

Though the Tarpons would go on runs — such as Tykiriah Thomas scoring on a put-back layup and D’Yanis Jimenez adding a 3-pointer and free throw to put Charlotte ahead, 17-11 — Clearwater went on scoring spurts of its own.

Freshman Taina Sturdivant scored seven first-half points and 6-foot-4 center Phillicia Jackson added five rebounds and two points while providing defense down low.

After leading just 21-18 at halftime, the Tarpons’ shots finally started to fall in the third quarter.

Hicks opened with a 3-pointer, but buckets by Olivia Fuller and Ace Sturdivant cut the deficit to 25-23 with a few minutes left in the frame.

Then the Tarpons went on their run, scoring on a 3-pointer from Kristen Lowers, a 3-pointer by Adriana Iorfida off an offensive rebound by Thomas, a bucket by Iorfida and an and-one by Hicks, stretching the lead to a comfortable 36-23 margin entering the fourth quarter.

“That’s the spark that we have once we catch a rhythm,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “The girls trust each other and they made a couple extra passes there and made some plays defensively. That boosted us up and really got the crowd into it.”

Finally playing with a double-digit lead, the Tarpons played a bit of keep-away in the fourth as they tried to drain the clock.

Clearwater refused to go without a fight — sending the Tarpons to the free-throw line inside the final minute. It nearly paid off.

Trailing 41-32 with under 30 seconds to play, Fuller made a basket, the Tornadoes fouled, Iorfida missed the front end of the one-and-one, and Fuller made a pull-up 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 41-37.

Clearwater stole the ensuing inbounds pass and made the layup, trailing 41-39, but ran out of time.

“They’re happy we won, but they know what the focus is,” said Stephenson, whose team lost to St. Thomas Aquinas in the state semifinals last season. “The goal has been to get back to Lakeland, which we have secured now. But it’s still not the final goal. We still have two more games coming. We’re happy that we’re there, but they’re still hungry to continue.”