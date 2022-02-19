H.S. Girls Basketball: Lake-Lehman defeats Wilkes-Barre Area in WVC semifinals

Lake-Lehman guard Lia Keefe grabs a bouncing ball and heads down court with Wilkes-Barre Area guard Natalia Credle in pursuit during the third quarter Friday night. Fred Adams| For Times Leader

YATESVILLE — Lake-Lehman picked up the victory Friday night.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Gloria Adjayi picked up a milestone. She and her teammates also picked up some much-needed rest.

First the game. Claire Dougherty scored the game’s first two baskets and Lehman never trailed in a 42-34 victory in a Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball semifinal game at Pittston Area High School.

Now for Adjayi’s accomplishment. The 5-foot-11 senior scored her 1,000th career point on a free throw with 1:16 remaining in the fourth quarter. She became only the second girls in the program’s three-year history to reach the mark.

“It’s a big accomplishment, the second female to do it in the new school after Allycia Harris,” said Adjayi, who played her freshman season at GAR before the merger. “It felt great. My whole team and my coaches told me I was 30 points away, then they told my whole team I was only 10 points away.”

Adjayi finished with 10 points as WBA fell to 18-5. The Division 1 runner-up Wolfpack were playing in their fourth game in five days and the grind seemed to take a toll on them at times Friday. They finished with 22 turnovers, some unforced on errant passes.

Lehman (17-3) will move to the WVC Championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday at Wilkes-Barre Area High School. The Division 2 champion Black Knights, who were on the court for the first time in a week, will play Division 1 champion Pittston Area, which defeated Division 2 runner-up Holy Redeemer 40-29 in the nightcap.

Lehman received a complete team effort from its five-player lineup. The Black Knights have just 11 players and two were injured, including standout Chase Purdy who is out for the season.

Lia Keefe shifted from a sixth-man role to starter and scored a career-high 12 points to go with five rebounds. She also drove the baseline and threw a dart to Claire Dougherty for a short jumper and a 40-27 just past the midway point of the fourth quarter.

“I really contribute to helping the other girls out,” Keefe said. “I look around the court every single time I bring the ball up. I’m always focused on how are we going to get the points not ‘I’m going to drive and get the points.’”

Dougherty did the bulk of the scoring with 20 points. Ella Wilson had a game-high 10 rebounds while Hailey Kline and Brenna Hunt contributed on both ends.

“I think we worked well as a team tonight,” Dougherty said. “We were constantly picking each other up and helping each other out on the court. We had some great assists. All together, it was a great team game.”

WBA stayed close until a pair of 8-0 run in the third quarter bumped Lehman’s advantage to 33-14 at 2:21 of the period. The Wolfpack put together a couple spurts in the fourth, eventually cutting the deficit to 40-32 on Adjayi’s milestone free throw.

“Right after the third quarter I just told them, ‘It’s a 15-, 16-point game. I’m not saying it’s over, but just one thing — don’t give up and give it everything you can,’” WBA coach Mary Mushock-Namey said. “We can’t go into district playoffs falling apart.”

WVC Semifinals

Lake-Lehman 42, Wilkes-Barre Area 34

WBA (34) — Danayjha Moore 5 0-0 10, Reagan Holden 0 0-1 0, Shelby Ardo Boyko 3 1-3 7, Emma Krawczeniuk 0 0-0 0, Gloria Adjayi 3 4-5 10, Eternity Aiken 2 0-0 4, Natalia Credle 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 5-10 34.

LAKE-LEHMAN (42) — Hailey Kline 2 0-0 4, Brenna Hunt 3 0-0 6, Claire Dougherty 10 0-0 20, Ella Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lia Keefe 5 0-0 12. Totals 20 0-0 42.

Wilkes-Barre Area`4`8`6`16 — 34

Lake-Lehman`10`7`14`11 — 42

Three-point goals — LL 2 (Keefe).