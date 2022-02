Legislation that would not allow schools to require masks or any type of face coverings has cleared a House Education Committee. WUKY’s Karyn Czar reports. HB 51 would put the decision of masking at every school level in the hands of parents and individuals. Representative Lynn Bechler says he sponsored the bill because he believes the use of masks has increased the suicide rate among adolescents and stunted learning.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO