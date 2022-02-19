ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSB Golden Gate release enables developers to configure policies for their applications

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTetrate announced the general availability of Tetrate Service Bridge (TSB), Golden Gate release. This latest release combines API Gateway, a web application firewall (WAF), and service mesh capabilities into a single management plane, delivering cloud-agnostic unified application connectivity platform. By unifying these capabilities, TSB brings centralized governance and decentralized...

