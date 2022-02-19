TSB Golden Gate release enables developers to configure policies for their applications

Application Stability Management (ASM) drives developer productivity and smooths the user experience. Developers and Product teams benefit from the customer-centric approach of ASM. ASM spans the pre-production phases of the software development life cycle (SDLC) and into production. Prioritize errors(not all bugs are worth fixing), manage releases, and save time and money. Asm solutions provide readable error reports for platform and device specific crashes powered by built-in workflow functionality that promotes code ownership and team ownership.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO