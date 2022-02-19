TSB Golden Gate release enables developers to configure policies for their applications
Tetrate announced the general availability of Tetrate Service Bridge (TSB), Golden Gate release. This latest release combines API Gateway, a web application firewall (WAF), and service mesh capabilities into a single management plane, delivering cloud-agnostic unified application connectivity platform. By unifying these capabilities, TSB brings centralized governance and decentralized...www.helpnetsecurity.com
