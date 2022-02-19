ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Svechnikov scores twice as Hurricanes beat Predators 5-3

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9D39_0eJ5msSM00

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov had two goals and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Nashville Predators 5-3 on Friday night.

Brady Skjei and Jaccob Slavin each had a goal and an assist, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for the Hurricanes, who improved to 2-2-2 since the All-Star break. Martin Necas and Sebastian Aho added two assists apiece. Frederik Andersen made 28 saves.

Luke Kunin and Filip Forsberg scored for the Predators, who are 0-4-0 since the break. Roman Josi had three assists and Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots.

Forsberg’s goal came with 5:23 remaining, just 24 seconds after the Predators pulled Saros for an extra skater. That cut Nashville’s deficit to 4-2.

It worked again on Jeannot’s goal with 2:11 remaining before Svechnikov’s empty-net tally with 41.5 seconds left.

Skjei scored the game’s first goal at 10:24 of the first period after it took the Hurricanes about nine minutes before putting a shot on goal.

Kotkaniemi collected a rebound of his own shot and scored to make it 2-0 at 5:14 of the second for his first goal in a month.

Kunin’s first goal in six games came with 1:22 remaining in the middle period. However, Slavin restored Carolina's two-goal edge with 1 second to play in the period.

Svechnikov's power-play goal at 6:43 of the third push the Hurricanes' lead to 4-1.

RINK NOTES

Nashville center Ryan Johansen’s assist on Kunin’s goal gave him 500 career points. … Hurricanes center Vincent Trocheck left with an upper-body injury after the first period and didn’t return. … Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki didn’t play after logging four shifts in the first period. … This was Carolina’s second and final home make-up game from December postponements.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Florida on Tuesday night.

Hurricanes: At Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Kukan scores twice, Blue Jackets beat Sabres 7-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dean Kukan had two goals and an assist, Jean-Francois Berube stopped 33 shots in his first NHL start in nearly four years, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-3. Brendan Gaunce had a goal and two assists and Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist for Columbus, while and Zach Werenski, Gus Nyquist and Justin Danforth also scored. Patrik Laine added two assists as the Blue Jackets won for the seventh time in nine games and swept the three-game season series with Buffalo. Berube last played April 6, 2018, for Chicago in a loss to St. Louis. Mark Pysyk, Tage Thompson and Kyle Okposo scored for Buffalo. Craig Anderson stopped 32 shots in the Sabres’ third straight loss.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WGR550

Dahlin returns to practice

Victor Olofsson will not accompany the team to Montreal. He has a non-COVID illness and didn’t practice on Tuesday. Brandon Biro was called up from Rochester.
NHL
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
753
Followers
2K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy