Richland, WA

4 school mask violation notices sent by State Superintendent’s Office in just a week

By Elenee Dao
 3 days ago
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) has now sent out more mask violation notices in one week than in the fall semester.

On Thursday, another eastern Washington school board voted to make masks optional for students, which is going against Governor Jay Inslee’s mandate.

The Colville School Board said students won’t have to wear masks anymore starting Tuesday, a vote that was 4-0. One board member was not present for the meeting.

Board Director Dr. Robert Gumm said it’s time for students to go without masks, adding that they didn’t want to wait four more weeks until the mask mandate lifts on March 21.

“We’re going to do whatever is best for our students, and we’re going to try and keep them free from their masks for as long as we can without financially crippling the district,” Gumm said.

Gumm says they’ll go back to masks if “they have to” but wants to give students more time without them.

School districts violating the mask mandate, even with the announcement that it’s coming off, will be receiving notices from OSPI that they will withhold and reduce funding to districts. Schools will get two notices and a total of 20 days to comply with the law. If not, the state will withhold money until the district comes back into compliance or when the governor’s mandate lifts.

Katy Payne, the executive director of communications with OSPI, said it sent violation notices to four school districts this week. Three of them were in Eastern Washington: Colville, Kettle Falls and Richland. The one in Western Washington is the North River School District.

Thursday night, the Richland School District said it was reversing the board order and will reinstate masks in class until March 21, however, OSPI has not received verification of that as of Friday.

Last fall, Payne said it send notices to three school districts, two of which were about masks and another was about the vaccinations staff compliance. In those instances, Payne said districts ended up complying.

Erin Erika
3d ago

Take inventory, people! Remember who exactly is in favor of SUFFOCATING CHILDREN and CANCEL them from ever holding jobs involving minors. 🤬 We The People need to reply to violation notices with copies of the U.S. Constitution. ⚖️ Remind the public SERVANTS who they actually work for...and it is NOT that 🤡 Inslee!

Linda Miller
3d ago

why wait till March, I agree with you. no more vaccine mandates. it should be your choice to wear a mask or get the vaccine...

ADHDAVE
2d ago

Why wait till March? Cause Inslee is a child too. He has to have the last say. Plus throughout this whole process he has punished Eastern WA. for not voting for him and shouting at him when he campaigned here. I wonder if the school on the West side is in a red county. I saw a video about the homeless problem in Seattle. People upset with politicians for homeless camps and R.V's set up and parked in residential neighborhoods. We'll you get what you vote for.

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

COVID cases are declining but hospitals still face staffing shortages

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington’s mask mandate is lifting in one month and hospitals are slowly emerging and overcoming the omicron wave. Cases are declining and elective surgeries are picking up at Sacred Heart Medical Center, but staffing shortages continue to be an ongoing struggle. It’s impacting management and the healthcare providers who are overworked. “Since the start of this last...
Jay Inslee
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Districts are required to follow the law’: WA superintendent warns schools to keep following mask mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Some school boards are deciding to make masks optional in classrooms before Governor Jay Inslee announces the date to lift the requirement in schools. The Kettle Falls School District is one in Eastern Washington which decided to defy the mask mandate. The school board voted to make them optional in a meeting Monday night.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Telling the story of a statewide shutdown through one Spokane city block 2 years later

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s official, March 21 is the day you will no longer be required to wear a mask in most indoor spaces in Washington. Masking up has been mandated for more than a year and a half since the original mandate. It went into effect back in June of 2020 and was lifted almost a year later in May of 2021, but that did not last long as the mandate was reinstated in August.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

More than 40 Eastern Washington superintendents call on state to lift mask mandate

SPOKANE, Wash. – More than 40 superintendents from across Eastern Washington have signed a letter asking state leaders to lift the mask mandate.  The letter was sent to Governor Jay Inslee, Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah and State Superintendent Chris Reykdal on Tuesday.  The superintendents are also asking the state to move contact tracing responsibilities from school districts to the...
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington justices: Animal abuse can be domestic violence

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously confirmed that animal abuse can constitute domestic violence. The court issued its ruling in the case of Charmarke Abdi-Issa, a Tukwila man who was convicted of animal abuse with a domestic violence designation for savagely beating his girlfriend’s dog — a Chihuahua-dachshund mix named Mona — to death in a Seattle parking lot in 2018.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We will never remain silent’: North Idaho community braces for Aryan Freedom Network gathering

HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho — More than two decades after the Aryan Nations went bankrupt and ultimately left North Idaho, a new group is targeting the area. The Aryan Freedom Network has announced it’ll host a gathering in March in Hayden Lake. Not much is known about the group, the exact time or location. Regardless, it’s enough for Jeanette Laster, Executive Director of the Human Rights Education Institute to be concerned.
KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

