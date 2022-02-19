ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Title Change On Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

By Marc Middleton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSami Zayn is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Zayn capture the title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn had been the #1 contender since winning the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match on the December 24 SmackDown episode....

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
New Report Says WWE's Bobby Lashley Will Need Surgery

Earlier today WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley's health status after going down in the Chamber Match at Elimination Chamber, but a new report says that WWE's statement was to cover for a real injury. Kazeem Famuyide of The Ringer Wrestling Show is reporting that Lashley is set to undergo shoulder surgery and will be out for at least 4 months. According to the report, Lashley has been hurt since his match with Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, and that's why he was attempting not to land on his shoulder during Lesnar's German Suplex barrage.
Brock Lesnar Reportedly Went Off-Script At WWE Elimination Chamber

Yesterday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia featured competitive matchups while showcasing the company’s biggest stars. In the main event of the show, Brock Lesnar managed to decimate the other 5 men locked in the Elimination Chamber with him, ultimately becoming a 7-time WWE Champion. But...
Vince McMahon’s Mother Passes Away

We have some sad news to report this morning as Vince McMahon’s mother, Vicky Askew, has passed away at the age of 101. She died peacefully in her sleep at her home in The Woodlands, TX, just outside of Houston. From her obituary:. Vicki was born on July 11,...
They Had A Nice Day: Mick Foley Married Two Wrestlers Last Weekend

That’s a side job. With such packed schedules, wrestlers rarely have that much free time on their hands. Whether it is wrestling for a national promotion or being on the road with a variety of independent companies, wrestling is a very time demanding job. It makes free time that much more valuable, especially for major events. One took place over the weekend though, with a wrestling legend playing a major role.
Hill KOs Walker in 1st round of UFC main event

Rising light heavyweight star Jamahal Hill scored an incredible finish in his first UFC main event. Hill knocked out Johnny Walker at the 2:55 mark of the first round at UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Las Vegas. "Sweet Dreams" lived up to his nickname yet again, putting Walker down...
Jamahal Hill vs. Johnny Walker full fight video highlights

Watch Jamahal Hill vs. Johnny Walker full fight video highlights from UFC Vegas 48’s main event, courtesy of the UFC. UFC Vegas 48 took place Feb. 19 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Johnny Walker (18-7) and Jamahal Hill (10-1, 1 NC) collided in a short-notice main event, which aired live on ESPN+. Catch more video highlights below.
Kell Brook wins grudge match against Amir Khan via TKO in 6

After years of resentment, Kell Brook and Amir Khan finally fought, but Brook was too much for Khan to handle. Brook got the win via TKO in round 6. British boxing welterweights Kell Brook and Amir Khan have disliked each other for years, but they finally came together on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Manchester Arena. Brook fought with anger, and Khan fought like a shot fighter.
WWE Provides Update on Bobby Lashley's Health Status After Elimination Chamber

During the Men's Chamber Match at WWE Elimination Chamber, Seth Rollins was wreaking havoc on Austin Theory, which led to a shocking moment where Theory went through the glass and slammed into Bobby Lashley. Lashley went down and looked quite dazed, and after not getting up for a minute medical staff rushed in and removed him from the match. Now WWE has released a statement on his condition, and they have revealed Lashley is in the concussion protocol and will undergo additional evaluation when they get back stateside. We hope Lashley is okay and wish him a speedy recovery.
Brock Lesnar Recaptures WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like it will be Champion vs. Champion, Winner Takes all at WrestleMania 38. Brock Lesnar regained his WWE Championship that he lost last month at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 at tonight’s Elimination Chamber show. In the main event Elimination Chamber, Lesnar won the match, eliminating Austin Theory last to win the title.
WWE Gives Medical Update On Bobby Lashley

WWE released an update on Bobby Lashley after today’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As noted, WWE did an injury angle with Lashley during the WWE Elimination Chamber main event. Early on there was a spot where Rollins put Theory through Lashley’s pod with a Buckle Bomb. Lashley was distracted by looking at Lesnar in his pod, and didn’t see Theory crash through the glass until it was too late. Officials and medics tended to Lashley as the match continued, and he was then escorted to the back. The timer went off later on when it was time for Lashley to enter the match, but he was not there. This upset Lesnar, who kicked his way out of his own pod and began destroying the other competitors.
Projected WWE WrestleMania 38 card after Elimination Chamber

With the Elimination Chamber event over, here is what the projected card for WrestleMania 38 looks like. The Elimination Chamber event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia has now concluded. The next show on he calendar just so happens to be the biggest wrestling event of the year — WrestleMania 38.
Backstage News On What Happened With The Usos and The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos was scheduled for WWE Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, but the match never happened. The Viking Raiders came to the ring for the match, the final match before the main event, but they were immediately attacked by The Usos. The Usos destroyed the #1 contenders at ringside, and slammed Ivar on top of Erik before walking off.
Former WWE Star Says Shawn Michaels Made Fun Of Him In Front Of His Friends

Shawn Michaels left quite the legacy in regards to his in-ring career, but nowadays Michaels is focused on working behind the scenes in WWE. HBK still makes appearances in front of the camera from time to time, and during Raw 25 he reunited with members of DX and The Kliq on screen and together they destroyed FTR who were then known as The Revival.
Lacey Evans Deletes Post About Ric Flair

Lacey Evans took to Twitter this week and made a post about WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, but quickly deleted it. Evans was working a romantic storyline with Flair when we last saw her on WWE TV, right before she went on a hiatus while pregnant with her second child. She tweeted a screenshot from a RAW Talk appearance she made with The Nature Boy, and revealed some inappropriate comments Flair allegedly made to her.
WWE Offers Injury Update On Bobby Lashley, Rumored Plan For Lashley At Wrestlemania

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Bobby Lashley lost his WWE title without ever getting beaten, as he was taken out before he could enter the Chamber match. Seth Rollins powerbombed Austin Theory into Lashley’s pod, breaking it and causing Lashley to hit his head. The announce team revealed that Lashley was taken into “concussion protocol” and would no longer be in the match.
