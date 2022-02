Kylie Minogue always looks jaw-dropping, and she proved that on Saturday as she took a step back in time to relive her Aphrodite tour. The singer resembled a Greek goddess as she took to the stage in a jaw-dropping mini-dress that had a stunning train flowing behind it. She had golden knee-high strappy boots on, and a halo on her head that resembled a laurel as well as cherub wings. She also rocked other daring looks in the post including a shawl that covered her from head to toe, with a crown made up of stars.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO