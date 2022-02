Beginning fewer than 24 hours after the final horn to conclude a 4-3 victory in Pittsburgh, today's contest began with one of the sleepier periods of play that we've seen this year. Carolina placed just two shots on Philadelphia's Martin Jones, marking their fewest in any first period this season. Frederik Andersen was sharp at the other end of the ice though, making 12 stops to send the game into the second scoreless.

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO