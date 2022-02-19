ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:47.72

Estimated jackpot: $166,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

