WATCH: Lampeter Strasburg’s Tyler Burton sinks incredible game-winner to win LL League title
LAMPETER, Pa. (WHTM) — Every kid grows up having the dream of experiencing the moment that Tyler Burton just did.
LL League championship on the line.Cedar Cliff wins both Mid Penn titles, Bermudian Springs girls win YAIAA crown for first time
Tie game at 47 with the clock ticking down.
A pull-up three for the win.
A moment he had been practicing and waiting for his whole life.
His clutch bucket with 2.4 seconds left was the finishing touch in what’s been a storybook season for the Pioneers.Crisis-level official shortage means Friday night football in jeopardy
“I put in so much work to practice that shot. So many hours for a five-second play. I’m so happy all the work I put in paid off,” Burton said.
The shot didn’t just propel Lampeter Strasburg to the LL League trophy, but the win kept their perfect record intact.
"There's no other group I'd rather do this with. We're really like family. It's crazy to see. It's awesome," Burton said.
