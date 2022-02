The following editorial appeared in The San Diego Union-Tribune:. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador could hardly be acting more irresponsibly, vindictively or cruel. Dozens of journalists have been killed in Mexico in recent years and five more have been killed so far this year — two in Tijuana — but the politician known as AMLO has repeatedly called journalists who report on his administration “thugs,” “mercenaries” and “sellouts” over the past week.

