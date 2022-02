South Carolina baseball defeated UNCG 8-7 in extra innings to take the series on Sunday afternoon. The Gamecocks trailed much of the game. They scored 6 runs in the bottom of the 9th off of a Cino two run homer, and an Eyster grand slam. Shortstop Michael Braswell came in to pitch in the 10th and had a flawless inning. Braswell then reached on a fielders choice and Burgess scored to end the game. Braswell snagged his first win as a pitcher as well.

