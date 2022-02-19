USCA's upset bid fall short at No. 2 Tampa

Buy Now

No. 2 TAMPA 3, USC AIKEN 2

The USC Aiken baseball team had the go-ahead run in scoring position in the ninth inning but came up short in a 3-2 loss at No. 2 Tampa on Friday.

Hunter Steger got the start on the mound for the Pacers (4-3). The Fox Creek grad stifled the Spartans for much of the night. Tampa managed to get a run in the second. However, Steger gave up just three hits over five innings. He struck out six batters and did not walk a batter. Steger gave up three runs overall, but only one was earned.

Peyton Boozer came in as a reliever and tossed two innings. The South Aiken product struck out one, walked one and gave up just three hits. Dylan Wilhelm came in with one on in the eighth and promptly ended the home team's chances to increase the lead. Wilhelm struck out a pair of batters and did not give up a walk or hit.

After the Spartans made it 3-0 with a pair of runs in the sixth, USCA cut into the deficit with a run in the seventh.

With two down, Josh Sharp singled and moved to second on a throwing error. Carson Suess came in as a pinch hitter and reached on an error by the shortstop, which allowed Sharp to race home.

Trailing 3-1 in the ninth, Kaden Blankenship ripped a one-out single to right field. Sharp belted a base hit to left field, putting the tying run on first base. Suess recorded a single to third, loading the bags. James Eckert registered a base hit to center field, plating Blankenship to make it 3-2. However, a double play ended the upset bid.

For the game, Sharp led the way with three hits. Jeff Cyr had the team's lone extra-base hit. Eckert and Suess had one RBI apiece while Blankenship and Sharp each crossed home once.

The Pacers return to action at 3 p.m. Saturday when they play the middle game of the series.