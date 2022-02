China’s approach to stamping out the coronavirus on the mainland has been brute force: citywide lockdowns, aggressive testing and tracing, and highly restrictive rules. The policy that China calls “covid zero” has tamped down major outbreaks, such as in Xi’an, where residents were in lockdown for a month. But now, China faces a difficult and alarming challenge in the rapid spread of the omicron variant in Hong Kong. The strict measures of the mainland may be difficult to impose on the semiautonomous territory, but without them, the outbreak looks certain to expand.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO