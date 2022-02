The Lobos found their way to San Jose, California, on Saturday, hitting the midway point of a grueling four games in three states over eight days. Despite its spot in the standings (ninth in the 11-team league), UNM seems to have grabbed the attention of the Mountain West for its potential, which doesn’t match up with the record (11-15, 3-9).

