"How Ike Led" By Susan Eisenhower

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: This is an encore edition of Reader's Corner. The episode originally aired in January 2021. Few people have made decisions as momentous as Dwight "Ike" Eisenhower. From D-Day to Little Rock, from the Korean War to Cold War...

Wichita Eagle

Presidents Eisenhower, Biden and the Supreme Court | Commentary

The second year of Joe Biden’s presidency finds him lagging in the polls and confronting congressional elections late this year. But, due to Stephen Breyer’s resignation, the appointment and Senate confirmation of a Supreme Court Justice has been added to his opportunities. Biden has just fifty Democratic votes...
Washington Post

Documents weren’t the only things Trump tore up while in office

Former president Donald Trump liked the feel of tearing things up — figuratively, as he did with laws and norms of public service; but also literally, as he did with documents that he was required to preserve under the Presidential Records Act. Having refused to give his elected successor a smooth and orderly transition, Mr. Trump then skulked away to Mar-a-Lago in Florida with 15 boxes of official documents and mementos that should have gone to the National Archives.
The Independent

Fox News anchor Jim Angle dies aged 75

Fox News anchor Jim Angle has passed away at the age of 75 at his home in Arlington, Virginia. The long time Fox News anchor's cause of death has not yet been released, according to the network. Angle began with the network when the cable news station launched in 1996. He initially worked as the network's Senior White House Correspondent. He covered the election and impeachment of former President Bill Clinton as well as the election campaign of former President Barack Obama. He eventually became the network's Chief National Correspondent in 2011. He retired in 2014. Angle was awarded the...
Washington Post

Trump’s legal problems are about to get a whole lot worse

A federal judge ruled last week that a trio of civil claims against defeated former president Donald Trump for his actions on and before the Jan. 6 insurrection can proceed. The cases, brought by 11 members of Congress and two Capitol Police officers, are a reminder that civil liability could deal a substantial blow to the instigator in chief.
Robert Gates
Susan Eisenhower
Dwight D. Eisenhower
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene complains about being treated ‘as if I’m some kind of crazy person’

A QAnon-supporting Georgia congresswoman who once suggested California wildfires were caused by a Jewish-controlled space laser and expressed fears that a chilled tomato soup police force would be deployed against her by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now complaining that she is being treated as “crazy” by Democrats and the American press.“It bothers me so much — they treat me as if I'm some kind of crazy person, or like I have three horns coming out of my head,” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said during a Sunday appearance on conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Ms Greene, who...
MSNBC

Misinformation problem dogs Cruz, this time on Canadian protest

It was nearly a year ago when The New York Times profiled Sen. Ron Johnson, describing the Wisconsin Republican as his party’s most brazen “purveyor of misinformation on serious issues.”. It’s hard not to wonder whether Sen. Ted Cruz saw the phrasing as some kind of challenge, effectively...
Forbes

How Magical Thinking Led America To $30 Trillion In Debt

Washington, DC must be a magical place. Because the people in charge of it keep conjuring fantasies that defy belief. In the Wizarding World of Washington, you can now say a multitrillion dollar federal spending bill “costs zero dollars.” You can claim tax cuts “pay for themselves.” You can even say the government doesn’t need tax dollars to fund anything at all because it can just “create money.”
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the National Archives story

After weeks of questions about the degree to which Donald Trump mishandled sensitive materials, the National Archives and Record Administration didn’t do the former president any favors on Friday. In a letter to House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, Archivist David Ferriero confirmed that officials uncovered classified information among...
NBC News

Trump's Mar-a-Lago 'Magapalooza': Boost allies, settle scores

Donald Trump’s super PAC kicks off its first candidates' forum at his Mar-a-Lago club on Wednesday, a fundraising event designed to both celebrate the former president and elevate the congressional hopefuls he's promoting against Republicans he's deemed disloyal. The event, closed to the press and called the "Take Back...
