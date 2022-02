Film Thickness MeasurementLatest Innovations forecaste 2022-2030|Screen Holdings, KLA-Tencor, Otsuka Electronics

KLA maintains a dominant market share in the semiconductor metrology/inspection equipment market with more than 55% share. Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) announced on February 8 its Q4 and 2021 earnings yesterday to much fanfare. Its Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beat by $0.12, revenue of $225.64M beat by $10.44M. The stock was trading the next mid-day (February 9) down 2.2%. while Nasdaq was up 1.2%.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO