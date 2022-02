Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) DisplaysTop Growing Industries forecaste 2022-2030|Samsung Electronics, LG Display, Universal Display Corporation

LG NOVA PROGRAM ANNOUNCES "FIRST 50" STARTUPS ADVANCING TO NEXT PHASE OF INCUBATION PROGRAM. SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics' North American Innovation Center, LG NOVA, has announced the inaugural "First 50" cohort of startups selected in its large-scale Mission for the Future global challenge competition. Chosen from a group of over 1,300 applicants, the companies represent new developments in the areas of Connected Health, Energizing Mobility, Smart Lifestyle, The Metaverse and Innovation for Impact, and will start to work with the LG NOVA team on their business concepts.

