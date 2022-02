No. 4 Utah (8-1, 197.568) at Washington (4-5, 195.346) Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena (10,000 capacity), Seattle. Series: Utah has never lost to Washington and leads the all-time series 63-0-2. The Red Rocks are currently in the midst of one of their longest streaks of excellence against the Huskies, having won 19 straight, including a dominant 197.475-193.500 win in Salt Lake City last season. Utah is 16-0-2 all-time in Seattle, with the last tie against Washington coming in 2013 (the other tie in the series came in 2001).

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO