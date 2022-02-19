Local roundup: Montville has four wrestlers reach Class S state semifinals

Killingly — Montville had four wrestlers reach the semifinals — James Linder Jr. (126 pounds), Blake Chapman (138), Luke Chapman (120) and Jayven Williams (285) during Friday's first day of competition at the CIAC Class S wrestling tournament at Killingly High School

The tournament concludes on Saturday with the semifinals scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and the championship finals at 3:30 p.m.

Joining the four Montville wrestlers in the semis were Ledyard's Joseph Crader (113), Connor Doran (132) and Avery Kenny (150), Bacon Academy's Dominic Colella (126), Carson Brown (152) and Aaron Running (170), Griswold/Wheeler's Jesse Costley (132) and Aiden Christie (145), Old Lyme's Hoshena Gemme (106) and Stefan Ryer (170) and Stonington's Cooper Light (152).

Haddam-Killingworth has the team lead with 114.5 points followed Killingly (103.5) and Windham (91.5).

In other state meets:

• Norwich Free Academy's Jaiden James (120) and Connor DeVega (138) reached the semifinals at the Class LL tournament at Trumbull. East Hartford is the surprising team leader with 130.5 points followed by Fairfield Warde and Danbury in a tie for second with 105.

• In the Class L tournament at Wilton, Fitch's Melakai Maddox (160) and Cal Muese (220) are into the semifinals while Xavier leads the team race with 154.5 points followed by Simsbury (131) and Newtown (108.5).

• In Class M at East Haven, Waterford's Lucas Gannotti (132) and Mason Concascia (152) made it to the semifinals along with New London's Tristen Robledo-Thompson (138) and Lyman Memorial/Windham Tech's Nehemiah Czelusniak )132) and Timothy Breault (285). Branford is leading the team race with 124 points followed by Foran (110.5) and RHAM (91.5).

H.S. boys' basketball

• Dorian White made a running shot with 3.4 seconds left to give Stonington a 69-68 win over Sport and Medical Sciences Academy. White had 32 points, seven rebounds, five blocks and five assists for Stonington (16-3) and Sam Montalto added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Also, Nate Cyr had nine points and 13 rebounds and Cam Hinchey had 16 points and three steals.

• Riley Walsh scored 22 points to lead East Lyme to a 65-46 win over Woodstock Academy. Walsh, who hit four 3-pointers, also took two charges to bring his season total to 29. Gavin O'Brien had 18 points and Owen Elmer scored 14 for East Lyme (11-8).

• Windham beat Lyman Memorial 69-51. Jaiden Lopez had 16 points and Jordan Chandler scored 14 for Lyman (2-17). Travis Mangual Jr. scored 26 for Windham.

• Wheeler lost to Westbrook 60-46 in a nonleague game on Thursday. Kyle Kessler and Zane Brewer scored 16 points each and Wyatt Elliot had seven rebounds for Wheeler (8-11). Brandon Naccarato scored 26 points for Westbrook.

H.S. girls' basketball

• Norwich Tech rallied in the fourth quarter for a 22-19 victory over Cheney Tech in the Connecticut Technical Conference. The Warriors (7-12) trailed 16-12 after three. Autumn Hanks scored eight points to lead Norwich Tech.

H.S. gymnastics

• Stonington beat Old Lyme 127.5-106.45 in a nonleague meet. Lydia Laskey of Stonington won the beam with a score of 9.1, tied for first on the bars at 8.5 and was second in all-around at 35.25. Kyleigh Hubbard of Stonington (6-8) was second on bars (8.1) and teammate Mary Lord was third on beam (8.85). East Lyme's Kaitlyn Abbey won all-around with a score of 35.7, winning the vault (9.0), floor exercise (9.3), tying with Laskey for first on bars and placing secod on the beam. Ava Smoliga of Old Saybrook was third in all-around at 33.4.

College swimming

• Coast Guard freshman broke the NEWMAC open and championship record in the 500 freestyle to highlight the second day of competition at MIT in Cambridge, Mass. Twiss had a record time of 4:16.18, which should earn him a spot at the NCAA Division III Championships. The Bears' 400 medley relay team also earned All-NEWMAC honors as CJ Omweg, Tyler Bland, Derek Ledford and Twiss placed second in 3:20.26. Coast Guard is second in the team competition, trailing MIT 544-347.

In the women's championships, Coast Guard is third with 251 points, trailing MIT (526) and Wheaton (342). The Bears' 400 medley relay of Katie Dennin, Rylie Brick, Grace Keogh and Josie McGuire broke the school record with a time of 3:55.06 to finish fourth and Taylor Young earned a spot at the NCAA diving regional after placing sixth with 361.60 points.

Men's basketball

• Connecticut College was ousted from the New England Small College Athletic Conference tournament, losing to No. 11 Bowdoin 56-53 in a first-round game. Ben Rice had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Cam Schainfeld scored 10 for No. 6 Conn.

Women's basketball

• Conn College lost to No. 8 Williams 40-31 in the first round of the NESCAC tournament. Emily Tripp and Jaycie Rojik scored eight points each for No. 9 Conn.