It seems like the longstanding beef between former Boston Celtics teammates Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen is very much alive. The two players were each honored Sunday night at halftime of the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland as the league recognized its 75 best players for the 75th anniversary of the league. While Allen and Garnett were just two of the players to be honored on the court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, a picture-perfect video appeared on social media and there’s no denying that it now will be used as further evidence of their feud.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO