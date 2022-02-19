569760_6_.jpg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Victoria Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleP.J. O'Rourke Taught Me How 'Unfairly' Great American Life Is. Up front,...

Victoria Advocate

Natural Gas Export Limits and the Brownsville U-Turn. Once an entity with powers limited to those enumerated in the Constitution, the federal government has become a Leviathan, a central practice of which is the legalized theft of private property to be redistributed to favored constituencies. If additional evidence of this truth were needed, look no further than a recent letter from ten U.S. senators to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, complaining about high natural gas prices in the northeast in particular and about the effect of substantial U.S. natural gas exports on domestic natural gas prices, and urging Granholm to “consider halting approvals of U.S. LNG export facilities.”
Victoria Advocate

Where have all the lockdowns gone? Despite a record-shattering rise in COVID-19 cases, America’s governors are refusing to issue stay-at-home orders, business closures and other draconian measures popular in the pandemic’s first year. Elected leaders are instead relying on recommendations, not coercion, and no wonder: Lockdowns have been proven to be a failed policy.
Victoria Advocate

You probably know that George Washington was America’s first president, but do you know about his enduring impact on people around the world? I did not until I visited Hainan, China in 2007.
Victoria Advocate

The West’s Climate Policies Invite Third World Conditions. When was the last time you were stuck in an elevator due to a power blackout? Or patients at your local hospital were put at risk for the same reason?
Victoria Advocate

Two years after COVID burst on the American scene, leading to lockdowns, school closures, mask and vaccine mandates, and trillions of dollars in emergency government spending, the question on many minds is: When will the emergency end?
Victoria Advocate

Book Review: David Pepper’s "Laboratories of Autocracy: A Wake-Up Call from Behind the Lines" Most Americans lack the time to look beyond what the national media are covering. David Pepper’s book Laboratories of Autocracy: A Wake-Up Call from Behind the Lines focuses on the statehouses, revealing how much Americans are missing in local politics and state government, and how these matters influence national trends.
Victoria Advocate

Voter Reactions to Images Reveal Shift in Political Perspectives. Somewhere in the Middle East, a soldier dressed for battle pauses to examine the bandaged elbow of a young girl, while two older brothers look over her shoulder with obvious interest and concern as the American GI offers first aid. It would be an iconic image – that is, if photos of the U.S. military providing humanitarian assistance had not become commonplace during two decades of conflict.
Victoria Advocate

Woke ideology is proof that the world has gone Mad – as in Mad Magazine. What passes as penetrating insight on the left is just a newfangled version of the old fill-in-the-blanks word game Mad Libs. Try to guess what the Princeton University students are talking about here:
News Break
The Press

It was Democrats who nearly a decade ago first labeled the opaque funneling of millions of dollars into various political influence operations “dark money” and railed against the then-GOP-dominated practice.
Victoria Advocate

Why Is Sen. Warren Trying to Get Hearing Aids to Go One Louder?. Evaluated as “painful” by experts at Purdue University, 120 decibels is somewhere between a jet taking off from an aircraft carrier and Metallica in 1991. This is the kind of sound volume against people protect their ears, not something they try to hear.
The Press

A month ago, Beto O’Rourke did what he does best: Make headlines. It wasn’t because of his air-drumming routine, like the one that went viral when he was running for Senate. It wasn’t because of his skateboarding tricks he showed off to the press when he ran for president, either. This time, O'Rourke was national news because of an apparent snub.
Victoria Advocate

Shifting Natural Gas and Oil Jobs to the Renewables Sector Isn’t So Simple. Within hours of taking office on January 20, 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order cancelling the cross-border permit for the Keystone XL pipeline as part of a plan to phase out natural gas and oil, eliminating thousands of family-sustaining jobs. At the same time, the Biden administration promised plenty of “good-paying” positions would be available in the renewable energy sector.
The Press

See how the final Pennsylvania state House map scores in every key area. This article is part of a yearlong reporting project focused on redistricting and gerrymandering in Pennsylvania. It is made possible by the support of Spotlight PA members and Votebeat, a project focused on election integrity and voting access.
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.14:16-18; quote by Barbara Kingsolver

They that see thee shall narrowly look upon thee, and consider thee, saying, Is this the man that made the earth to tremble, that did shake kingdoms; That made the world as a wilderness, and destroyed the cities thereof; that opened not the house of his prisoners? All the kings of the nations, even all of them, lie in glory, every one in his own house.
Victoria Advocate

Guest column: Communication Corner: Negotiation, not violence

In a 2010 survey, 16% of adults stated that citizens may be justified in taking violent action against the government. Today that number has doubled. Now 34% of adults – one in three Americans, including 40% of Republicans – believe such violence may be justified. So finds a...
