569760_6_.jpg

Natural Gas Export Limits and the Brownsville U-Turn. Once an entity with powers limited to those enumerated in the Constitution, the federal government has become a Leviathan, a central practice of which is the legalized theft of private property to be redistributed to favored constituencies. If additional evidence of this truth were needed, look no further than a recent letter from ten U.S. senators to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, complaining about high natural gas prices in the northeast in particular and about the effect of substantial U.S. natural gas exports on domestic natural gas prices, and urging Granholm to “consider halting approvals of U.S. LNG export facilities.”

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO