WHIO Reports: How a Dayton woman is helping others heal through photography

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
DAYTON — A Dayton mental health advocate is launching a different kind of outlet, where those battling inner demons can find healing through photography.

In collaboration with the Dayton Metro Library, a sneak peek of the exhibit is open in celebration of Black History Month.

About 50 students from Emerson Academy visited the Gem City Selfie Museum Pop-up Exhibit to express themselves in a way they have not before.

NaAsiaha Simon is the founder of the Gem City Selfie Museum.

The students experienced the exhibits selfie program where students learn about color and art therapy by creating their own selfie wall.

The exhibit hopes to provide a positive space where people can recognize their self-worth by taking pictures.

“Our slogan is ‘healing one selfie at a time’, when you take pictures you see yourself in your best light and that’s what our goal is,” Simon said.

Seeing all of the students gathered at the exhibit was an emotional experience for Simon, who saw herself in them.

“Mental health has no age range or gender, it attacks us all,” Simon said.

Simon is a two-time brain tumor survivor and said taking her mental health seriously is a priority for her.

She asked students to take their real struggles and overcome them on canvas.

“We wanted every student to know that they have the power to fight through their emotions, fight through life,” Simon said.

A permanent location for the Gem City Selfie Museum is in the works and Simon hopes to open at the end of the summer.

