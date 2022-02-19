ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

One man killed, another hospitalized after shooting Friday in Phoenix

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N0f0V_0eJ5ZUQZ00

Police are looking for two suspects after one man was shot and killed and another was hospitalized Friday morning in Phoenix.

The incident happened near 35th Avenue and Osborn Road around 4 a.m.

Phoenix police say Brian Donin, 38, was shot and killed, possibly by two men on bicycles in the area. A 40-year-old man was also shot and was taken to the hospital.

The two possible suspects fled the scene before police arrived. No additional description has been given.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS / 480-TESTIGO.

City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
