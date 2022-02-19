Beijing 2022 reports no new COVID cases on Feb 18

* Latam FX firm, rest of EM flat * Rouble bounces as traders reassess geopolitical risks * Sberbank, VTB shares rebound after escaping UK sanctions * Turkish lira plunges as Ukraine war fears threaten economies By Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal Feb 22 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies edged higher against the dollar on Tuesday, while Russian assets recovered after a Kremlin spokesperson said Moscow remained open to diplomacy, temporarily calming some fears of a war in Ukraine. The MSCI's index for Latin American currencies gained 0.3%, while its emerging markets counterpart was flat. The Kremlin said it hoped Russia's recognition of two breakaway Ukrainian regions as independent would help restore calm and that Moscow remained open to diplomacy with the United States and other countries. "Our core scenario on this crisis is for tensions to stay elevated but a full-scale conflict being avoided. We continue to view this as the most likely scenario," said Charles-Henry Monchau, chief investment officer at Bank Syz in Geneva. "We do not see any reason to panic at this stage. While most western media comments sound alarming, we might actually get close to 'peak fear' on this crisis and there is a high probability that tensions will start to abate from here on." The rouble reversed course to rise 1.6%, bouncing back from its weakest level in nearly two years, while Russian stocks edged higher. Shares of Russia's two largest lenders, Sberbank and VTB, reversed early losses to jump after the United Kingdom slapped sanctions on five Russian banks, but spared the two key state banks. Most major south and central American currencies advanced, with Brazil's real rising 1% to lead gains. Currencies of oil-exporters Mexico and Colombia , also rose as oil prices jumped to their highest level since 2014. Stocks across Latin America gained 1.1%. Latin American equities have outperformed their developed world counterparts with some investors betting on more returns amid a hawkish stance from the U.S. Federal Reserve and deeply discounted stocks after a pandemic-driven rout and rising commodity prices. "Latin American markets will likely attract investors with higher interest rates but a less optimistic global economic recovery could disrupt the recovery," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "The Brazilian real is becoming a favorite as traders focus on surging commodity prices and interest rate differential, while overlooking the political uncertainty that is coming up with the presidential election." Meanwhile, the Turkish lira weakened 1.1% against the dollar, nearing its weakest level this year, as the escalating tensions pose a risk to Turkey's macroeconomic stability. The NATO member has control over passage of vessels between the Mediterranean and Black Sea, making it a potentially key player in any military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1519 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1207.55 -0.98 MSCI LatAm 2402.69 1.15 Brazil Bovespa 113178.99 1.3 Mexico IPC 52327.99 0.58 Chile IPSA 4495.21 -0.68 Argentina MerVal 90952.83 1.026 Colombia COLCAP 1503.11 0.54 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0493 1.10 Mexico peso 20.3139 -0.09 Chile peso 796.6 0.18 Colombia peso 3924.71 0.16 Peru sol 3.7411 0.19 Argentina peso (interbank) 107.1400 -0.04 Argentina peso (parallel) 208 1.68 (Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

WORLD ・ 3 HOURS AGO