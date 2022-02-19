Uncle of 6-year-old boy killed in Kansas City says it feels like a bad dream

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The family of 6-year-old Karvell Stevens is speaking out.

The young boy was found dead in his home at 73rd and Indiana in Kansas City. Police arrested his mother and Jackson County prosecutors have charged her with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The family of Stevens is devastated. They say the loss is too big for them to comprehend and they wish there was some way they could have stopped it.

His uncle, Mark Williams, said he would have driven hours if he knew Karvell was in danger.

“When this happened, it shocked me I was lost for words. I didn’t understand it,” Williams said.

Williams lives in East St. Louis and Stevens was born in Iowa. He said his nephew was a bright light in his life.

“Spectacular like, I never, I met a lot of kids but his personality was so warm and like how we used to talk,” Williams said.

Karvell was found just before midnight on Tuesday. According to a warrant, a woman called police from the home saying the “devil was trying to attack her.” When police arrived they found Karvell and a dog in the home brutally killed.

“I don’t understand what was going on. Like, it’s hard to figure out what’s really going on in another person mind at that time,” Williams said.

Karvell’s father is incarcerated and was told of his son’s death through the Department of Corrections. He called Williams at work with the news.

“I answered the phone, and he was crying. I’m like, what’s wrong? Well, what’s going on. At first I couldn’t understand him all. I understood that ‘she killed my son,’ and it took me back,” Williams said.

The boy’s mother, 35-year-old Tasha Haefs, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Investigators say Haefs admitted she killed her son.

While Williams lives across the state line in Illinois he told Haefs he would be there whenever she needed him.

“I wish we could have done more. I wish I could have been I wish I could have saved, saved you. I just wish she would have picked up that phone and call and asked help. I would enjoy that for hours and eight minutes. But I no hesitation, because he was a loving child. Adorable,” Williams said.

The family is concerned about two Gofundmes created in Karvell’s name. One is from a family member with no relationship to Karvell and another is set up to benefit his siblings and not Karvell’s funeral expenses.

“We’re not blocking nobody out. We just want the best,” Williams said.

They are hoping to bring Karvell home and lay him to rest in Illinois soon.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s unbelievable, unreal, it feels like a dream. A horrible dream that we need to wake up from but this is reality, really happening,” Williams said.

Friday a Jackson County Judge ordered Haefs will need to undergo a psychological evaluation. Williams says Haefs other two children are safe with an aunt on the other side of the family.

Haefs is expected back in court for a bond review hearing on February 24.

