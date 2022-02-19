ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saddiq Bey, Desmond Bane lead comeback win in first Rising Stars game

By Jordan Wolf
 3 days ago
Team Isiah guard/forward Desmond Bane (22) scores the winning free throw against Team Worthy during the 2022 NBA Rising Stars Challenge. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The first game under the new Rising Stars format was an instant classic.

Team Isiah beat Team Worthy 50-49 in the inaugural match in the mini-tournament setup, coming from behind to win and advance to the finals. The game was played under first-to-50-wins rules.

Both teams kept an even pace for much of the game, trading big shots and highlight dunks over the course of the opening minutes. Things began to heat up down the stretch, as the teams entered the 40s neck-and-neck.

Desmond Bane of the Grizzlies put in a floater to make it 46-43 in favor of Team Isiah, but Team Worthy wasn't going anywhere. Jalen Suggs of the Magic hit a deep three to tie it up, then his teammate Cole Anthony threw down a big slam in transition to go up 48-46.

After another empty possession by Team Isiah, Suggs went to the free-throw line with a chance to win it for Team Worthy. He hit the first to make it 49-46 but whiffed on the second, and Saddiq Bey of the Pistons and Team Isiah controlled the miss.

Bey took it the other way and laid in a finger roll to cut it to a one-point game and effectively make it next basket wins. Jalen Green of the Rockets put up a three for Team Worthy, but saw his attempt cleanly blocked by Bey.

