Girl Scout Cookie Weekend offers early chance to stock up

By Ted Baker
FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago
Girl Scouts from the NYPenn Pathways Council will be staffing over 200 booths this weekend where you can buy the ever popular Girl Scout cookies.

This is Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, your chance to stock up early ahead of the official sales season beginning in two weeks. Cookies are just five dollars a box this weekend.

GSNYPENN troops earned these special early cookie booths as a reward during the council’s 2021 Treats, Reads & More product program because they had at least 75 percent girl participation during that fall fundraiser.

“We’re excited for our girls to celebrate National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend and have this opportunity to demonstrate the leadership and entrepreneurial skills they’re learning through the Girl Scout Cookie Program in their local communities two weeks ahead of regularly scheduled booth sales,” says GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale.

Locally, the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie Program® offers nine varieties of cookies—including brand-new flavor Adventurefuls™, a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Classic favorites are also available: Thin Mints®, Samoas®, Tagalongs®, Do-si-dos®, Trefoils®, Lemon-Ups®, Girl Scout S’mores®, and gluten-free Toffee-tastic®.

Through the annual fundraiser, Girl Scouts learn essential life, leadership, and business skills while also giving back to the community through the council’s Sweet Support Gift of Caring annual service project. 2022 Sweet Support recipients are teachers/faculty at local schools and regional Meals on Wheels programs. Customers may choose to have their cookie purchase donated to these entities at the end of the season. The council’s donation goal is 50,000 packages.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser. It continues across the area through March 27. Proceeds stay local and are used by troops for activities, badge work, community service, travel, summer camp, and working toward Girl Scouting’s highest awards (Bronze, Silver, Gold) and by the GSNYPENN Council to maintain office and camp properties and deliver programming to the close to 12,500 girl and adult members it serves across 26 counties. The public can help GSNYPENN Girl Scouts during this year’s cookie program by:

  • Reaching out to their local Girl Scout to place an order on her paper order card or online Digital Cookie link; cookies ordered online can be paid for and shipped directly; pre-orders taken in January and earlier this month will be delivered in late-February/early March when local stock arrives
  • Visiting gsnypenn.org/cookies22 to connect to a local troop to place an order or by using the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app on that page (also free on iOS and Android devices) to find cookie booths

For more information or assistance, visit the cookie page above or contact the council at 1.315.698.9400, 1.800.943.4414, or [email protected].

