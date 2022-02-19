ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Ex-Councilmember challenges current commissioner for Hidalgo County Precinct 4

By Sydney Hernandez
 3 days ago

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Early Voting is in full swing across the Rio Grande Valley.

There are many big races this election season, but for Hidalgo County Precinct 4 residents which are comprised of Edinburg, McAllen, San Carlos, and some areas of rural Hidalgo County, the role of commissioner is crucial.

The precinct is responsible for nearly 200,000 residents. Commissioner Ellie Torres has held that position since 2019.

Now, a former Edinburg city official is hoping to change that. Homer Jasso is the owner of Superior Oil Change in Mission and a former Edinburg city council member.

“One of my bigger accomplishments was when I served on the Edinburg City Council for 8 years,” Jasso said, “I think the biggest economic boost in the city of Edinburg was during my time, my eight years there, we brought in Bert Ogden Arena, HEB Park, the medical park for UTRGV and so much more.”

Jasso was a former Border Patrol agent from 2000 to 2011 serving the McAllen station. It’s that experience he said will help him in the position.

“I’m the best all-around candidate for this position, not only do I have business experience, I have law enforcement experience and that’s important because we’re dealing with the jail, we need to get them the tools and the resources to do their job well.”

Living in Edinburg, Jasso said his main priority would be to fix the drainage system.

“We’re having water flooding the streets, going into people’s homes, we’re talking about thousands and thousands of dollars, millions every year,” said Jasso.

It’s an issue, almost every candidate focuses on.

ValleyCentral asked Jasso how he plans to tackle an issue that has plagued Rio Grande Valley residents for years.

“We’re using the same drainage canal system for the last 50 years. Our population has grown, businesses, streets have grown yet we’re using the same drainage system. We need to come up with one model, in conjunction with the cities so it all works together”

The second priority for Jasso is taxes.

“I think we pay enough already. I think we need to look for solitons on fixing the tax rate to get that money back to our constituents,” said Jasso, “We have taxes for everything, we already pay for a drainage tax, yet we went for a referendum to increase and pass a bond to fix drainage, there are a few things on our tax bill that deserves at lease a discussion to see if those things are still applicable to us today.”

Homer Jasso is running against Incumbent Ellie Torres.

ValleyCentral reached out to Commissioner Torres on multiple platforms on different dates.

We were told her schedule was full and she would be unavailable for an interview, and a statement would be sent.

No further message was received from Mrs. Torres or her campaign after repeated attempts to reach her.

According to her bio on the county website, Torres is a small business owner and served in the education sector for 24 years.

She was a teacher for Edinburg CISD and is a board member of the Edinburg Boys and Girls Club as well as a member of the Edinburg Lion’s Club.

Mrs. Torres is also a former Edinburg CISD board member.

Early Voting will continue until Feb. 25.

Election Day is March 1.

