Man Dies In Logging Accident In El Dorado County, Cal Fire Says

LEONI MEADOWS (CBS13) — An investigation is underway after a man died in a logging accident in the Leoni Meadows area of El Dorado County, Cal Fire said Friday evening.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly part of a logging crew in the area, which is southeast of Grizzly Flats. Cal Fire said it appears the man suffered fatal injuries that were caused by equipment used on the job.

Cal Fire said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were released.