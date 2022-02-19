ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

William Fleming boys win OT thriller over PH, 56-53, to advance

By Robert Anderson
Roanoke Times
 3 days ago

William Fleming’s boys basketball team waited 12 months to hit the erase button. One year after seeing the 2020-21 season end in heartbreaking fashion against Patrick Henry on the Patriots’ home court, the Colonels purged that night from the memory banks. It took a fourth-quarter comeback and...

roanoke.com

