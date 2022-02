No. 2 Marlboro (20-2) vs. No. 7 Jackson Memorial (17-5), 11 a.m. The term “clash of styles” gets thrown around during tournament time, but this game is more a marriage of styles. Both Marlboro and Jackson Memorial love to defend the full 94 feet (or however long high school courts actually are) and it has served both well to this point. Jackson Memorial has been a dangerous second-half team, blowing past both St. Rose and Holmdel to make it to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014 thanks to huge showings after halftime.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO