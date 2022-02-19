ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Us Coming Back’ – San Francisco Chinatown Eager For Return Of New Year Celebrations, Parade

By Max Darrow
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — After a pandemic hiatus, San Francisco Chinatown’s annual Lunar New Year festival and parade is coming back and many are hopeful it will bring life back to the neighborhood.

For many, the return of festivities, which will mark the Year of the Tiger, is cause for celebration.

“The last two years with the pandemic – we have really suffered,” said Edward Siu, the chairman of the Chinatown Merchants United Association of San Francisco. “This is really important to us. We’re telling people – we’re all open right now.”

William Gee, who’s been involved with the parade for two Zodiac cycles, around 24 years, is eager to have the parade back as well.

“This is the Year of the Tiger. It’s bold. It’s brave. We’re trying to do something new. We have to change from where we’ve been the past two years to bring back some resemblance of what we used to have. This is us coming back,” he told KPIX 5. “The meaning and the intent of this celebration is really, why do we celebrate Chinese New Year and how do we celebrate Chinese New Year? We can do so with an event like this to bring people together, and that is really our message we’re trying to push forward here. That, and resilience.”

Gee is excited for the traditional components of the parade to return and for the new ones they have in store for this year.

“This year’s parade means a lot to the community and to us. We are proud to be able to bring this event back,” he said. “I encourage everyone to come on out and join us. Spend a day in Chinatown or at least, in the downtown area with us. Be prepared for a great show.”

There will be free cable car and Muni rides , as well as free garage parking for the celebration.

Siu hopes people will take advantage of those options so they can enjoy the celebration. It’s important for businesses bottom lines, but also, to help renew a sense of community.

“Not only spending money, but a celebration together. That’s really important. Because I believe – spending money, sure we’d love that – but one thing, join together and celebrate together,” Siu told KPIX. “Join us, celebrate together, parade together. It would mean a lot to you and to us.”

The parade begins at 5:15 p.m., stepping off at Second and Market Streets. The event is free to attend but those who’d like to sit in the bleacher sections must purchase tickets.

The parade is just a part of several celebrations over the weekend. There will also be a community street fair including Chinese folk dancing, drumming and opera performed on stage in Chinatown.

The street fair runs Sat. Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Sun. Feb. 20 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and is intended for all ages.

