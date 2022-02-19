ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Charges filed against man who had to be restrained with zip ties after reportedly threatening passengers, flight attendants on Frontier flight

By Erin Snodgrass
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQAtS_0eJ5VOwv00

  • A man had to be restrained with zip ties on board a February 9 Frontier Airlines flight, officials said.
  • Michael Aaron Ganter was arrested and charged with interference with a flight crew.
  • Authorities said Ganter made several threatening comments, including to a young child.

Flight crew and passengers on board a Frontier Airlines flight earlier this month had to restrain an unruly passenger with zip ties after they said he made several threatening statements, federal officials said.

Michael Aaron Ganter, 37, appeared in court on Wednesday on charges of interfering with a flight crew and flight attendants, according to a press release from the US Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Prosecutors say Ganter's mid-air threats on February 9 forced the Orlando-bound flight to divert to Raleigh-Durham.

According to court documents reviewed by Insider, prosecutors said the trouble began about an hour after Flight 1335 departed New York when Ganter awoke from a nap. Ganter began making concerning comments to other passengers around him, prosecutors said, including telling people that he was being stuck with needles and his DNA was being collected.

Ganter also stated he was from "the Indian tribe Slapahoe," and threatened to slap people around him and beat them to death, a criminal complaint said.

Among the passengers Ganter threatened was a small child and the child's mother, according to prosecutors. Ganter reportedly said he would kill the child and beat the child's mother in front of them.

In response to the eye-raising comments, flight attendants began moving passengers away from Ganter and asked other able-bodied passengers to assist, according to the complaint. When several people moved toward Ganter's seat, authorities said Ganter became agitated and stood up in what was viewed as an "aggressive" manner.

The passengers began restraining Ganter by placing zip ties on his hands and wrapping saran wrap around his feet, according to court documents. One passenger told officials that Ganter flailed his arms and legs in an attempt to avoid being constrained which led to a struggle. Another passenger told authorities that Ganter tried to punch him, while another said she was tossed into a window while attempting to get away from the scene.

The pilot diverted the plane in response to Ganter's conduct, prosecutors said, and local police escorted him off the plane.

Ganter told authorities that he had felt pokes into his skin and five guys attacked him, according to court documents.

An attorney for Ganter did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The incident is the latest example of unruly passenger behavior on board planes, which has skyrocketed since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"Passengers who threaten violence in the close confines of a commercial aircraft put everyone in danger," US Attorney Michael Easley said in the news release. "My office will continue to aggressively prosecute federal crimes in the skies and ensure the safety of the flying public."

There have already been nearly 400 reports of unruly passenger behavior in 2022, more than half of which were related to masking, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration. 2021 saw nearly 6,000 incidents, which prompted more than 1,000 investigations.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

guest
3d ago

And Senator Ted Cruz and his Ratpublicons don’t es t violent people like this to be on the airlines no fly lists😒

Reply
4
Related
Orlando Sentinel

Passenger on Florida flight pleas after assault of flight attendant, causing FAA emergency call

A passenger on a Florida flight pleaded guilty to assaulting a flight attendant and attempting to break into the airplane’s main cabin. Jason R. Cody, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the plea of the passenger, Kameron Stone, Tuesday morning, according to the Department of Justice. Stone, of Virginia, boarded the plane from Dulles International Airport in ...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC News

Man sentenced to 6 months in prison for groping flight attendant

A Canadian man was sentenced to six months in prison for groping a flight attendant during a flight from Mexico to Miami last year, court records show. The 50-year-old man was sentenced Monday in federal court in Miami. He had pleaded guilty in October to one count of simple assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, a misdemeanor, court records show.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBTW News13

Flight diverted to North Carolina after man allegedly threatens to ‘slap people and beat them’

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A federal criminal complaint has been filed against a passenger whose alleged actions prompted a flight from New York to Florida to divert to a North Carolina airport. The document says Michael Aaron Ganter “did knowingly interfere with the performance” of flight attendants and crew members by “assaulting and intimidating” them and […]
MORRISVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
New York State
WBTW News13

Charlotte flight diverted after dad threatens to shoot flight attendant when family wasn’t seated together

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More crisis in the cabin, unfolding over the skies of New Mexico. American Airlines flight 482, an Airbus A321, made an emergency landing at the Sunport Monday, after a male passenger threatened a flight attendant, according to witnesses.  A post on social media explained that the situation started during […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier Airlines#Flight Attendants#Commercial Aircraft#Raleigh Durham#Indian
TheDailyBeast

Fire Company Shut Down Over Sick Jokes About 8-Year-Old Black Girl Shot Dead by Cops

A Pennsylvania fire company has been suspended after members were allegedly caught making sick jokes about Fanta Bility, the 8-year-old Black girl who prosecutors say was shot dead by police last year. NBC News reports the alleged comments were made by members of the Briarcliffe Volunteer Fire Company after they seemingly forgot to hang up from a virtual meeting with other local fire companies. Michael Pierce, solicitor for Darby Township, said the sick comments began when most other people on the call had left, explaining: “Suddenly, there was the sound of a group of people discussing the meeting while using foul inappropriate language.” They allegedly used racial slurs to describe firefighters from other companies, and remarked that it was “time to leave” the area due to the number of Black people moving there. They then allegedly made fun of Fanta Bility’s name. A lawyer for the girl’s family told NBC News that her relatives were “appalled” by the allegations.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington Post

A Black officer went to Walmart on his day off. He was racially profiled and accused of stealing, lawsuit says.

In September, David Conners walked into the Walmart Supercenter he regularly frequented in Fayetteville, Ga., to buy some items for his new home on his day off. The Clayton County Detention Center officer, who is Black, was strolling the aisles in search of a new stereo when a Walmart employee cut his shopping trip short, his attorney, Terance Madden, told The Washington Post in an interview.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HipHopWired

Omaha Worker Fired For Calling Delta Flight Attendant N-Word

In today’s episode of How TF You Get Fired On Your Day Off? an Omaha software company employee got himself fired for allegedly hurling the n-Word at a flight attendant after she confronted the passenger and the group they were with, some of whom were reportedly being loud, drunk, obnoxious and maskless. The group of […]
OMAHA, NE
Cosmopolitan

British man arrested after allegedly raping woman on overnight flight from New York to London

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a British woman alleged she was sexually assaulted on an overnight flight from New York to London. According to The Sun the female passenger, who is also 40-years-old, said the man attacked her while other passengers slept – the pair were both travelling in Business Class on the United Airlines flight, for which passengers pay £3000 for a return ticket.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

Man accused of raping woman on United flight

NEW YORK — A man was arrested after he was accused of raping a woman on a United flight. Police at London's Heathrow Airport were alerted to "an incident" on an inbound trans-Atlantic flight from Newark, New Jersey, on the morning of Jan. 31. "Officers met the aircraft on...
NEWARK, NJ
Business Insider

Business Insider

399K+
Followers
25K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy