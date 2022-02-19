ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, Williams score 15 each to lift VCU over Richmond

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eJ5Udt500

Adrian Baldwin Jr. and Vince Williams Jr. scored 15 points each and VCU easily beat Richmond 77-57 on Friday night.

Mikeal Brown-Jones added 11 points and seven rebounds for VCU (18-7, 11-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. . Jalen DeLoach had seven rebounds.

Tyler Burton had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Spiders (17-10, 8-6). Grant Golden added 11 points. Andre Gustavson had 10 points.

The Rams improve to 2-0 against the Spiders on the season. VCU defeated Richmond 64-62 on Jan. 29.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

