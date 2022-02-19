Danville Pizza Hut damaged in fire

Colombia's top court on Monday ruled to decriminalize abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, marking what advocates say is a "triumph for human rights." Abortion has been allowed in Colombia since 2006, but only for three circumstances: when it poses a risk to the life or health of the person who is pregnant, there are life-threatening fetal issues, or when the pregnancy is a result of rape, incest, or non-consensual artificial insemination.

