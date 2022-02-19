ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crockett County, TX

Semi rollover on I-10 in Crockett County

By James Smith
 3 days ago

CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas – Crockett County Sheriff Deputies, Firefighters, EMS and Texas DPS responded to an 18-wheeler rollover on Interstate 10 Friday evening, according to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office.

The 18-wheeler is currently blocking I-10 eastbound in Crockett County. Road crews are working to remove the vehicle from the roadway.

Traffic is currently being rerouted at mile marker 272 through the access road.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will have more information as it becomes available.

