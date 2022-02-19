ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-Team: Surveillance video, social media help police link Chiefs player Chris Lammons to nightclub beating

By Ana Rodriguez
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 8 News Now I-Team has obtained the arrest report for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons in connection to the reported beating involving New Orleans Saints player Alvin Kamara at The Cromwell outside of a Las Vegas Strip nightclub on Feb. 5.

Kamara was named a suspect in the beating before the NFL Pro Bowl on Feb. 6. Kamara was interrogated and arrested following the game.

Lammons turned himself into police on Thursday morning, records showed. He has since posted bail. The I-Team first reported a warrant was out for his arrest Wednesday.

According to court records, the investigation into those allegedly involved continued after Kamara’s arrest. Lammons was named a suspect earlier this week, along with Percy Ahmaad and Darrin Christopher Young, court records show and the I-Team first reported.

Chris Lammons Mugshot (LVMPD)

Initial reports from police stated that the victim, Darnell Greene, was interviewed at a local hospital where he told investigators that several men at Drai’s nightclub had beaten him. He could only describe one of the suspects, who police later identified as Kamara.

(Courtesy: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Greene told police that he was waiting outside an elevator alongside a group of people, including the four suspects, the morning of Feb. 5. When the elevator doors opened, Kamara put his hand on Greene’s chest to stop him from entering the elevator, police said.

According to police, after Greene pushed Kamara’s hand off his chest, Kamara shoved him before another suspect, identified as Lammons, punched Greene and knocked him back against a wall.

The documents state that Kamara then lunged towards Greene and punched him several times before Greene fell unconscious. Once Greene was on the ground, Kamara beat him three more times before Lammons, Young, and Harris joined in and began stomping on him.

Percy Ahmaad Harris and Darrin Christopher Young

Police identified Lammons as a suspect by comparing social media photos and surveillance footage from Lammons’ hotel and from the limo that drove the group away after the incident.

According to the arrest report, between social media photos and video surveillance, Lammons has the same hairstyle, the same necklace and bracelet and a scar on his right cheek.

Segment of the LVMPD declaration of warrant/summons for Chris Lammons. (KLAS)

After comparing the photo and video, the warrant states that detectives obtained a search warrant for the surveillance video and audio recording inside the limo.

The video shows the group entering the limo, and all of them talking about the beating. Police explain that Lammons was referred to several times by people inside the limo as “Chris,” further confirming his identity to investigators.

Surveillance videos from inside the Vdara Hotel and Casino showed Lammons being dropped off by the limo, entering the hotel area, using the elevators and going into his room after the incident.

A records check by Vdara showed the room was registered to a Christopher Lammons, with a date of birth that indicated it to be Lammons’ father, police said.

In addition to hotel and limo surveillance video, police compared Lammons’ driver’s license photo to a picture on his social media account and, after this, police was able to confirm Lammons as a suspect in the beating.

Segment of the LVMPD Declaration of Warrant/Summons for Chris Lammons (LVMPD via KLAS)

Police also used NFL records to link Lammons to Kamara stating they both played on the New Orleans Saints football team in 2018 with Lammons being on the practice squad.

All four men face charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery with substantial bodily harm. They are due in court in March.

KRQE News 13

NMSP shooting suspect faces judge Monday

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting a New Mexico State Police supervisor earlier this month is expected in court Monday for a pretrial detention hearing. Caleb Elledge is accused of shooting an officer near Sedillo Hill after a miles-long police chase. Elledge, along with another suspect Alanna Martinez (22), led the officer on […]
KRQE News 13

School security guard pleads guilty to raping 8th-grade student

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A school security guard pleaded guilty to raping an eighth-grader. Fifty-two-year-old Abran Ulibarri admitted to abusing the 14-year-old girl over the course of the school year in 2019 when he worked at West Las Vegas Middle School. The girl told investigators she would sometimes go to Ulibarri for guidance, then they started […]
KRQE News 13

Man accused of 30-year-old murders charged for third homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected serial killer is now facing a third murder charge. Albuquerque Police say Paul Apodaca confessed to the murders of Althea Oakley, Kaitlyn Arquette, and Stella Gonzales in the late 80s. Related coverage Man who confessed to decades-old murder cases had standoff with policeAPD: Suspect in 2 cold cases linked to 1988 […]
KRQE News 13

Public help sought in 2017 Rehoboth homicide

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is asking for help solving a 2017 homicide. In August 2017, Donnie Wade Barney’s body was found inside of a hogan – a traditional Navajo hut made of logs and earth – in Rehoboth, New Mexico. He had been stabbed to death. Now, the FBI is offering a $1,000 reward […]
KRQE News 13

Suspect in Albuquerque police shootout found dead in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting three officers and injuring another back on August 19, 2021, is dead according to a spokesperson for the Albuquerque Police Department. James Ramirez was accused of robbing a teen on August 19, 2021, at around 8:00 a.m. with another suspect. According to police, 40 minutes after the […]
KRQE News 13

Roswell woman faces manslaughter after roommate fight

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell woman has been arrested for shooting and killing her roommate during a fight. Roswell police were sent out to a home around 12:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon after 26-year-old Melissa Kenyon called police to say she had shot 51-year-old Cassandra Kirkman. Investigators believe the two women, who had a history of […]
KRQE News 13

Family’s dog finds abandoned puppies in ditch

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family’s dog found two abandoned puppies on Wednesday morning during their early morning walk in the Old Town area. Emerald Hanes and her mother took their dog, Goose, for an early walk before work. As they were walking along Mountain and Panmunjon roads, Goose, kept pulling on the leash, trying […]
KRQE News 13

APD writing more traffic tickets so far in new year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After years of writing fewer and fewer traffic tickets, Albuquerque Police is picking up the pace over the last month or so. An Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson said they’ve been focusing on problem areas like Central Ave. from 8th to Coors, but the fatal crash of a seven-year-old pedestrian led them to ramp […]
