What the papers say – February 19

By PA Reporter
 3 days ago

The widespread destruction of Storm Eunice is the main topic on the front pages of Saturday’s papers.

The i weekend and Daily Star lead with the storm’s 122mph winds.

The Guardian carries the death toll on its front page while The Daily Telegraph outlines the “chaos” of Storm Eunice in what The Times calls a “Day of Destruction”.

The Daily Mirror calls it “Carnage” and the Daily Express says the “killer storm” will result in a £500 million clean-up bill.

Elsewhere, Vladimir Putin’s accusations that Ukraine is responsible for escalations in tensions is front page of the FT Weekend .

MI5 boss Ken McCallum tells the Daily Mail we need to “fight to keep our way of life” .

And The Independent says lifting Covid restrictions risks an 80% rise in cases.

Boris Johnson news – live: Ex-attorney general urges Tories to dump PM as Major says MPs may have to rebel

Tory MPs should remove Boris Johnson from office sooner rather than later, according to a former Conservative attorney-general.Dominic Grieve hit out at the MPs’ “error of judgment” in allowing the prime minister to stay in post, adding: “I think as a matter of propriety and ethics, tolerating a prime minister who misbehaves in this fashion, including the lies that are associated with the misbehaviour, as well as the misbehaviour itself, is really rather chilling.”He warned the party was risking “catastrophic” consequences, including “complete electoral meltdown”Just hours earlier, former Tory prime minister John Major said Conservative MPs may have...
Vladimir Putin
Boris Johnson has ‘shredded’ UK’s standing over Partygate, John Major warns, urging Tory MPs to act

Boris Johnson broke lockdown laws and has “shredded” the UK’s reputation over the Partygate scandal, John Major has warned – telling The Independent that Tory MPs may have to rise up to oust him.In a blistering attack, the prime minister was accused of inventing “unbelievable” excuses to obscure his clear flouting of Covid rules, shattering trust in British democracy at home and abroad.Sir John insisted “deliberate lies to parliament have been fatal to political careers – and must always be so”, making clear Mr Johnson must quit or be forced out, if he misled the Commons.And he put Tory...
Trouble Continues for Charles as Police Launch Investigation into Cash-For-Honors Scandal

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into the cash-for-honors scandal plaguing Prince Charles’ charity The Prince’s Foundation, reports The Mirror. The probe comes after the Foundation’s former chief executive Michael Fawcett stepped down last year amid accusations of promising to secure a knighthood and British citizenship for a Saudi donor. A spokesman for Charles insists he knew nothing about Fawcett’s alleged actions.
UK officials hit PM Boris Johnson with resignations

UNITED KINGDOM (WEHT) – Around the world in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been hit by a wave of resignations from his team of aides. With his policy adviser being the latest to leave their role, after four senior staff members quit February 3, Johnson attempted to rally staff at a meeting this […]
Living with Covid: What did Boris Johnson announce?

The legal requirement for people who test positive with Covid-19 to self-isolate will be scrapped from Thursday, the prime minister announced on Monday evening.Boris Johnson unveiled his “Living with Covid” strategy during a speech in the Commons, which also included details on the scrapping of free coronavirus tests for most people from April.The PM also announced that the end of routine contact tracing, the £500 self-isolation payment and changes to statutory sick pay and employment support allowance – which were implemented to help those impacted by the pandemic – would come into effect from 24 March.People will still be...
Post Office scandal: 'My mother was honest'

A public inquiry has begun into the Post Office scandal that saw sub-postmasters wrongly convicted for fraud. The scandal has been described as "the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK history". Between 2000 and 2014, more than 700 Post Office branch managers, including a number in Scotland, were wrongly...
Britain sanctions Russian oligarch Timchenko and five banks

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Gennady Timchenko and two other billionaires with close links to Vladimir Putin after the Russian president deployed military forces into two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Russia was heading towards "pariah status" and...
‘Life is OK without Westminster WhatsApp groups,’ says Red Wall MP

Marco Longhi said he left one Westminster group after his comments were leaked to the press. A Conservative MP has said “life is OK without WhatsApp groups” as he reflected on the changing nature of communication in politics. Marco Longhi, the MP for Dudley North, who was elected...
Legal isolation for Covid to end from Thursday, Boris Johnson says

People who test positive for coronavirus will no longer be legally required to isolate from Thursday, and free universal testing will end in April under Boris Johnson’s plan for “living with Covid”.The Prime Minister detailed the strategy for England to the Commons late on Monday afternoon after a Cabinet disagreement thought to centre on funding for future surveillance of the virus.Those who receive a positive Covid-19 test will still be advised to stay at home for at least five days, but will not be obliged to under law under the plans subject to parliamentary approval.Routine contact tracing will also end...
Last-minute delay to Cabinet meeting to sign off PM’s Covid plan

A Cabinet meeting where the Prime Minister’s plan to lift remaining coronavirus laws in England was set to be agreed has been delayed.The PA news agency understands the meeting, due to take place on Monday morning, has been shifted to the afternoon while Boris Johnson receives more briefings.But the plan – which includes the end of the legal obligation to isolate after a positive test – is still expected to be signed off.Some ministers had already been photographed arriving in Downing Street for the meeting and Labour’s shadow health secretary said the delay was a sign of “chaos and incompetence”.Wes...
What are the changes to Covid rules across the four UK nations?

Scotland has followed England in announcing plans to end some coronavirus restrictions, with the legal requirement to wear face masks in some settings to be scrapped from March 21.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also revealed the country’s certification scheme will “come to an end” on Monday February 28.It comes after the Prime Minister announced an end to legal self-isolation requirements in England as of Thursday among other major changes as part of the Government’s Living with Covid plan.But what are the coronavirus rules across the other UK nations?-ScotlandScotland’s mandatory coronavirus vaccine passport scheme is to be scrapped from Monday, the First...
London and Moscow markets in the green after Putin orders troops into Ukraine

Having started the day down heavily, the main Russian indexes bounced back and had gained ground by the end of trading, despite the decision of Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine.By the end of the day, the FTSE 100 in London was also in the green, but other indexes around Europe and the US had dropped back.“After last night’s laying down of the gauntlet by Russian President Vladimir Putin, and his recognition of the sovereignty of the disputed Luhansk and Donbas regions of Ukraine, markets in Europe opened sharply lower, as Putin ordered his troops into the region,” said CMC Markets...
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

