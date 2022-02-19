ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New funding on way for state's health care heroes

By Another View
Pottsville Republican Herald
 3 days ago

Health care workers have been serving on the front...

www.republicanherald.com

WBKO

Ky. lawmaker plans to introduce another bill to tackle state’s health care worker shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - One priority for lawmakers for this session of the General Assembly is addressing the shortage of health care workers in the commonwealth. From the beginning of the legislative session, everyone in Frankfort has seemingly acknowledged the shortages we have in health care. There are a number of bills in the works to address specific types of positions.
FRANKFORT, KY
KPVI Newschannel 6

State launches website to recruit health care workers

The state has created a website aimed at recruiting health care workers to Montana. Using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress last year, the state is offering up to $12,500 in reimbursement for moving expenses, plus an additional 35% of that to offset taxes on the reimbursement, for health care workers who move to Montana.
HEALTH SERVICES
WIBC.com

Indiana Health Care Costs “In Line” With Neighboring States

STATE HOUSE–You might think you’re paying too much for your health care. But, in looking at ways to help you save, state lawmakers and the state Hospital Association have determined the costs are actually right in line with those in neighboring states. “The Kaiser Family Foundation has data...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

FTC, Rhode Island AG seek to block merger of state’s largest health care providers

(The Center Square) – A proposed merger of Rhode Island’s two largest health care providers is being challenged in federal court. The Federal Trade Commission and Rhode Island attorney general, saying a merger between Lifespan and Care New England would lead to higher prices and lower quality of care, will file a complaint in federal district court seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to prevent the merger.
HEALTH SERVICES
#Health Care#Healthcare Workers
CBS New York

New York State Delays Enforcement Of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Mandate For Health Care Workers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York state is delaying enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine booster mandate for health care workers due to concerns about staffing shortages. It was originally going to go into effect Feb. 21. It will now be postponed at least three months. The health department says up to 25% of the state’s health care workforce would have missed Monday’s deadline. Efforts will focus on expanding access to boosters. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KCRG.com

Pope hails health care workers are heroes for COVID service

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has hailed health care workers as heroes for their service every day, not just during the pandemic. The pontiff clapped his hands and invited the public in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday to do the same in a a sign of “a great thank you” for doctors, nurses and volunteers who care for the sick.
RELIGION
Kiplinger

Health Care Cost Basics: What They Are and Ways to Save

Putting aside money for emergencies, like replacing a roof or a major car repair, is one of the age-old mantras of personal finance. But today there’s one major potential expense that, until relatively recently, few working people rarely thought about: Paying for out-of-pocket medical costs. Why? Because until the...
HEALTH
Health
Politics
Health Services
Taos News

New Mexico grapples with health care staffing shortage

Angela Cravens, a longtime employee in the microbiology lab at the Department of Veterans Affairs’ medical center in Albuquerque, hears about the state’s crisis-level nursing shortage nearly every day. “You read the stories,” she said. “… They need help.”. Cravens wants to help. She is...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Health care leaders and Alzheimer's Association officials celebrate passage of state law

A new state law promotes Alzheimer’s awareness and, its backers say, will help provide assistance to families impacted by it and other degenerative diseases. Local health care leaders and other officials gathered Thursday at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network’s facility in Oakmont to celebrate the Early Detection and Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or a Related Disorder Act.
OAKMONT, PA
thecentersquare.com

Nevada One of the Worst Places to Live for Older Americans

The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in a surge of retirements across the U.S. labor force. Experts estimate that in the first 18 months of the pandemic, there were 2.4 million more retirements than there would have otherwise been. Due in part to the historic increase, an estimated 19.3% of the U.S. population were retired as of mid-2021, the largest share in at least the last 25 years.
NEVADA STATE
CBS Miami

Report: Florida Failed To Pay Tens Of Thousands Of Health Care Claims For State’s Sickest Children

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Problems for Floridians receiving Medicaid. According to the Associated Press, Florida failed to pay tens of thousands of health care claims for the state’s sickest children. The state says a software glitch is to blame. Executives at Sunshine State Health Plan Inc. say the payment glitches stemmed from the company’s October 1 merger with the second-largest payment vendor, Wellcare of Florida Inc. We’re working to learn if the issue has been resolved.
FLORIDA STATE

