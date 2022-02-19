New funding on way for state's health care heroes

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York state is delaying enforcement of the COVID-19 vaccine booster mandate for health care workers due to concerns about staffing shortages. It was originally going to go into effect Feb. 21. It will now be postponed at least three months. The health department says up to 25% of the state’s health care workforce would have missed Monday’s deadline. Efforts will focus on expanding access to boosters. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book online here or call 1-855-568-0545 Connecticut book online here

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO