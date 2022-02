TYLER, Texas — If you’re looking for something fun to do in East Texas this weekend, check out these five events:. “The Play That Goes Wrong”: See Tyler Civic Theater’s first production of the year, “The Play That Goes Wrong,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday or at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Tyler Civic Theater. In the play, a theater group is trying to put on the production of “A murder at Haversham Manor,” but nothing is going right. Purchase tickets at tylercivictheatre.com .

TYLER, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO