Orange Chocolate Pound Cake

This dessert could grace a pastry shop window, but its elegance masks its ease (just as the shiny chocolate glaze covers up the bouncy-cushiony-chewy middle). The mochiko, or sweet rice flour, is what gives the cake its unique texture, and the earthy matcha and bittersweet chocolate make it not too sweet. In the spirit of the Hawaiian butter mochi that inspired the recipe, it requires minimal equipment and comes together in the time it takes the oven to heat up. Do take the time to sift the matcha, however—it ensures that there aren’t any dry bits in the final cake—and splurge for ceremonial-grade matcha if you want the most vibrant color possible.

