Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of federal hate crimes Tuesday for violating Arbery’s civil rights and targeting him because he was Black. The jury also found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael...
The U.S. women's national soccer team announced Tuesday that it reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation in a landmark lawsuit over equal pay and equal working conditions. The settlement includes backpay for previous World Cup prize money and commits that men and women players will be...
President Biden is delivering an update on Ukraine Tuesday afternoon, as the U.S. and its allies pledge new sanctions over Russia's latest aggression against its neighbor. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would send "peacekeeping" forces into Ukraine's eastern breakaway regions, a move announced after he formally recognized Luhansk and Donetsk as independent from Ukraine on Monday.
(CNN) — Attorneys in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's 2020 killing began closing arguments Tuesday after four days of testimony during which each officer took the stand in his own defense. Defense attorneys for former officer Thomas Lane rested Monday, and...
MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through...
London CNN Business — The West showed Tuesday it was ready to target Russia’s huge energy industry — even at the risk of hurting itself — after Moscow ordered troops into parts of eastern Ukraine. Germany said it was halting certification of the Nord Stream 2...
Colombia's top court on Monday ruled to decriminalize abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, marking what advocates say is a "triumph for human rights." Abortion has been allowed in Colombia since 2006, but only for three circumstances: when it poses a risk to the life or health of the person who is pregnant, there are life-threatening fetal issues, or when the pregnancy is a result of rape, incest, or non-consensual artificial insemination.
Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC.O), the blank-check company behind former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture, Truth Social, rose about 14% on Tuesday as the app topped downloads on Apple's App Store after its launch late on Sunday. Truth Social was downloaded...
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II canceled scheduled online engagements on Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said. The 95-year-old monarch “has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties,” a palace...
