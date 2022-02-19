ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Evening' game

By The Associated Press
Porterville Recorder
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of...

www.recorderonline.com

CBS News

Watch Live: Biden updates nation as U.S. vows new Russia sanctions

President Biden is delivering an update on Ukraine Tuesday afternoon, as the U.S. and its allies pledge new sanctions over Russia's latest aggression against its neighbor. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would send "peacekeeping" forces into Ukraine's eastern breakaway regions, a move announced after he formally recognized Luhansk and Donetsk as independent from Ukraine on Monday.
POTUS
Reuters

Putin orders troops to Ukraine after recognizing breakaway regions

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through...
POLITICS
CBS News

Colombia becomes latest Latin American nation to partially decriminalize abortion

Colombia's top court on Monday ruled to decriminalize abortion during the first 24 weeks of pregnancy, marking what advocates say is a "triumph for human rights." Abortion has been allowed in Colombia since 2006, but only for three circumstances: when it poses a risk to the life or health of the person who is pregnant, there are life-threatening fetal issues, or when the pregnancy is a result of rape, incest, or non-consensual artificial insemination.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Associated Press

Queen still has mild COVID symptoms, cancels online meetings

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II canceled scheduled online engagements on Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said. The 95-year-old monarch “has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties,” a palace...
PUBLIC HEALTH

