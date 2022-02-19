ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Body of missing ‘General Hospital’ actress Lindsey Pearlman found in LA

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cindy Von Quednow
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zsbyp_0eJ5LHPk00

( KTLA ) – A 43-year-old actress who had been reported missing over the weekend was found dead in the Hollywood Hills area Friday morning, LAPD officials confirmed.

Lindsey Pearlman was last seen Feb. 13 along the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue in East Hollywood.

Concerned family and friends, along with the Los Angeles Police Department, were asking for the public’s help finding Pearlman.

Amazon Prime price hike: When will you be charged?

The actress “failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since,” and her loved ones feared for her safety, police said in a news release.

Around 8:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to a call about a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. Authorities confirmed the person to be Pearlman.

No further details have been released, and the cause of death will be determined by the L.A. County Coroner’s Office.

Pearlman was a TV actress who worked on “General Hospital,” “Chicago Justice,” Empire,” “Sneaky Pete, the “Purge” series and “Selena: The Series,” Deadline reported .

She was a Chicago native, the publication reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
soapoperanetwork.com

R.I.P. Lindsey Pearlman – ‘General Hospital’ Actress Found Dead at 43, Days After Being Reported Missing by Her Family

After being reported missing days earlier, “General Hospital” actress Lindsey Pearlman was sadly found dead this morning, the Los Angeles P0lice Department announced. The law enforcement agency shared that around 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The body was later confirmed to be that of Pearlman whose full name was Lindsey Erin Pearlman. “The cause of death will be determined by the coroner,” the department said in a statement. The location where Pearlman was found is south of Runyon Canyon Park, a popular hiking spot among locals. Pearlman was just 43 years old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Hospital#Ktla#Lapd
Rock Hill Herald

Woman learning to ride motorcycle flies off parking garage to death, California cops say

A woman learning to ride a motorcycle from friends doing stunts died in a three-story plunge off a Southern California parking garage, authorities told news sources. The woman’s motorcycle hit a low wall atop the Santa Clarita structure, throwing her off the building to her death Monday, Feb. 7, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.
ACCIDENTS
KRON4 News

California man arrested 3 times within 16 hours

A man who is now in custody was arrested three times within 16 hours Sunday in Glendale. The first incident leading to his arrested occurred around 3 a.m. Feb. 13, when patrol officers observed a man — later identified as 47-year-old James Langdon of Los Angeles — pacing in a parking lot near the intersection […]
GLENDALE, CA
The Independent

LA police plead for help after 16-year-old found murdered and dumped along highway

Los Angeles police have asked the public for help and are offering a $115,000 reward for information in the case of a 16-year-old girl who was found murdered and dumped along a highway. Authorities suspect that Tioni Theus, whose body was discovered on 8 January, may have been a victim of human trafficking. According to the coroner’s office, she had been shot in the neck. State, county, and city officials have joined forces to offer the reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and a conviction. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom approved $50,000 of state...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Police identify killers of family found dead in a bathtub 50 years ago

An oppressive blizzard tore through Boone, North Carolina on the night of 3 February, 1972, covering the landscape in a layer of treacherous white. It was not the most cold thing to occur that night. On the west side of Boone, Virginia Durham was making a phone call. She and her family had only been in Boone for about a year, moving the previous year from Mount Airy, the inspiration for The Andy Griffith Show's idyllic town Mayberry. Her call that night was to her son-in-law, Troy Hall. Ms Durham's message was direct.“Help.”Twenty minutes later, he found Ms Durham,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho8.com

A Florida man took his grandson magnet fishing. Police are now investigating what they reeled in

A Florida man and his grandson couldn’t believe their eyes when they reeled in more than just some scrap metal and bottle caps during a magnet fishing weekend trip. Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader, were out on a magnet fishing trip on January 30 in Homestead, a suburb of Miami, Florida, when within five minutes of their arrival, Cadwalader reeled in two sniper rifle receivers and bolt carrier groups wrapped in shrink wrap, Smith told CNN.
MIAMI, FL
KGET

16-year-old sentenced to nine years for double homicide

A Kern County judge sentenced a 16-year-old to nine years in custody for a shooting that left other two teenagers dead. The victim families say that sentence isn’t enough for two murders …. calling California’s sentencing laws into question. The teen said he loved killing … but the judge could sentence Daqwontay Cage to a […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man found dead in vehicle on 8th Street identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning in central Bakersfield has been identified. The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 33-year-old Gerardo Zamaron of Bakersfield. Zamaron’s body was found inside a vehicle on 8th Street between V Street and Union Avenue on Feb. 19. Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas couple makes plea deal after 4-month-old daughter dies with meth in system

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas couple will serve time after their 4-month-old daughter died with methamphetamine in her system. According to court records, Evangelina Salomon and Brian Carroll entered guilty pleas on Jan. 21 on child abuse charges after their daughter died in Aug. 2020. According to police records, the 4-month-old girl was pronounced dead at University Medical Center after her parents found her unresponsive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRQE News 13

APD investigating overdose death of 14-year-old girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl. Family members say Ava Kersey was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after being found unresponsive. She died two days later. APD later learned she was suffering from a fentanyl overdose. Family and friends say they had reported […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
8 News Now

8 News Now

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy