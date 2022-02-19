ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

WATCH: Dave Van Horn Has No Answers for Lack of Hitting

By allHOGS Staff
All Hogs
All Hogs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oX9ls_0eJ5L1NN00

Arkansas coach didn't like seeing no hits from top five in batting order in season opener.

Arkansas got a big zero from the top of the batting order in a 3-2 opening-day loss to Illinois State and you can watch Dave Van Horn's complete press conference and he was confident they will bounce back in Saturday and Sunday games.

Graphix look back at Hogs' football

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Is Rumored To Have 2 Frontrunners

Arch Manning, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana, likely isn’t close to making a decision on where he’ll be playing college football. However, many believe that there could be two favorites in his recruitment. Two schools – Alabama and Texas – have been getting the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Georgia

Big loss for the Georgia football program's coaching staff: Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down from his post with the Bulldogs, according to multiple reports. Luke served as UGA's O-line (...)
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Nick Saban Uses 2 Words To Describe Possible Retirement

For those that think Nick Saban is close to retirement, well think again. Saban spoke at an Alabama Football Coaches Association in January and questioned why he would retire. In fact, he used the two words “empty abyss” in his answer and how that’s what it would be for him.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
The Spun

Amanda Balionis Is Getting Married To Former NFL Quarterback

This will be the final golf tournament of the year for Amanda Balionis. No, the veteran golf reporter isn’t going anywhere. She’s just getting a new last name. Balionis, a veteran sideline reporter for CBS Sports, will become Amanda Renner prior to her next tournament, The Masters. The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Van Horn
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard issues statement being suspended by Michigan

Michigan coach Juwan Howard apologized Monday for his actions following his team’s loss to Wisconsin on Sunday. In a statement released Monday evening, Howard said he was “truly sorry” for how he had behaved in a scuffle during the postgame handshakes. He also apologized to Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft, as well as to his players and Michigan fans. Howard added that he had to set a better example for his athletes, that there were no excuses, and that “this mistake will never happen again.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#From The Top#Illinois State
FanSided

Projected college basketball rankings after Auburn upset by Florida, Kentucky survives Alabama

Auburn went on the road to face a frisky Florida team and got caught while Kentucky fought off Alabama. Now, we look at our college basketball rankings. Whenever the Auburn Tigers have been at home this season, there has been no doubt about their status as a top-five team in the college basketball rankings. Particularly in SEC play, though, they have gotten more than their fair share of scares when they’ve had to go on the road. And Saturday held a trip to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

NFL Safety Announces His Retirement At 30

A veteran NFL defensive back has announced his decision to retire from the game at 30 years of age. Ricardo Allen, a veteran safety in the National Football League, has decided to retire from the game following the 2021 season. The former Purdue Boilermakers star played in the NFL from...
NFL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Loses Assistant Coach To The NFL

Ole Miss special teams coach Jeremy Springer is leaving Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss program to become an assistant special teams coach for the Los Angeles Rams, per college football insider Pete Thamel. Springer had just joined the Rebels earlier this week after serving as an assistant coach for Marshall...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Lane Kiffin provides humorous advice on Juwan Howard, Greg Gard scuffle

If Lane Kiffin could send a message to Juwan Howard and Greg Gard, it would be, “Can’t we all just get along.”. The postgame altercation between Howard and Gard hardly brought on much laughter, as the Michigan head coach took a swing at a Wisconsin assistant. Now that the dust has settled, Kiffin has deemed it appropriate to weigh in,
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Wisconsin takes $10,000 fine off coach Greg Gard's hands

A day after a scuffle broke out between the Wisconsin and Michigan men's basketball teams, punishments were doled out Monday. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was suspended the remainder of the regular season and fined $40,000, three players received one-game suspensions, and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000. Shortly after...
WISCONSIN STATE
On3.com

Eric Musselman praises Pro Hogs for willingness to return

The Arkansas Razorbacks called on the big dogs for a big gameday on the Hill on Saturday. Not only was it a big gameday with Tennessee coming to town, but the Hogs were also working on locking down another major recruit. Head coach Eric Musselman praised the contingency of Pro Hogs that made it to Fayetteville for the 58-48 win.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
All Hogs

All Hogs

Fayetteville, AR
2K+
Followers
602
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Arkansas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/arkansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy