WATCH: Dave Van Horn Has No Answers for Lack of Hitting
Arkansas coach didn't like seeing no hits from top five in batting order in season opener.
Arkansas got a big zero from the top of the batting order in a 3-2 opening-day loss to Illinois State and you can watch Dave Van Horn's complete press conference and he was confident they will bounce back in Saturday and Sunday games.
