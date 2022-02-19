‘We can beat anybody’: LaBrae reacts to upset victory over Springfield

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae boys basketball team handed Springfield their first loss of the season on Friday 57-56.

Watch the video above to hear from the Vikings following the win.

“I mean, it was a big win,” said Vikings head coach Chad Kizer.

“Especially coming off of our loss in Campbell on Tuesday. We really didn’t play real well. We knew this is going to be a measuring stick for us to see what kind of team we really were, how we could bounce back. And I thought our guys fought hard.”

Devin Carter led the way for LaBrae with 23 points while Tre’Von Drake had 13 and Aiden Stephens added 10.

“I think we could really be anybody,” said Carter.

LaBrae is the 6-seed in the Division III Warren District Tournament which starts next week.

Well, the number one seed in the district so that should show us now that we got a chance,” said Kizer.

“We can beat anybody. If we get that a little bit of confidence in that belief, that’s what it comes down to.”

