Man charged in slaying of Phil Trenary competent to stand trial

McKinney Wright, one of two defendants charged in the fatal shooting of former Greater Memphis Chamber president and CEO Phil Trenary, is competent to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday, Feb. 18.

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Chris Craft made the decision that Wright was fit to stand trial after he heard testimony from psychologists that said even though Wright has an IQ of 63, he did not lack the mental capacity to understand the charges brought against him in the murder case or his Miranda rights.

Wright Jr., now 25, and Quandarius Richardson, now 22, were both indicted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery in connection with Trenary’s death. Wright was 22 when he was arrested and accused in Trenary’s slaying; Richardson was 18.

Trenary was shot on Sept. 27, 2018, on the sidewalk in the 500 block of South Front Street. He had just left a fundraising event at Loflin Yard, a nearby beer garden, and was walking home.

During Friday’s hearing, for the first time, it was revealed by Memphis police that Wright admitted to officers in a written statement that he was the person who shot Trenary during a robbery.

McKinney Wright talks with his attorney Bill Massey during a court hearing on Nov. 20, 2018. Wright and Quandarius Richardson are charged in the fatal shooting of former Greater Memphis Chamber president and CEO Phil Trenary on Sept. 27, 2018. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian file)

This information was revealed when prosecutors called two MPD officers to testify at the hearing to determine whether Wright was competent to waive his Miranda rights and if he voluntarily gave his statement to the police.

Lt. Mahajj Abdul-Baaqee testified that he was one of the homicide detectives who took Wright’s statement. He said that Wright told police he was dyslexic and did not have his glasses, so they read him his Miranda rights line by line.

Abdul-Baaqee said Wright told police he understood his rights and waived them to give his statement about the day that Trenary was slain.

Abdul-Baaqee told Shelby County prosecutor Ray Lepone that in the statement Wright gave to homicide detectives that he told police that his co-defendant’ Richardson, who he called “Lil Man,” forced him to rob and shoot Trenary.

Before the shooting occurred, Wright told police that he and Richardson and Wright’s cousin picked out three other victims to rob including a pregnant woman, but that he refused to rob the woman and two other men, Abdul-Baaqee testified.

When the trio saw Trenary walking alone on Front Street, Wright told police that Richardson threatened to shoot him if he didn’t get out of the pickup truck they were in and rob Trenary.

“He said he got out of the truck and walked up behind Mr. Trenary,” Abdul-Baaqee testified. “He said he put the gun to the back of Mr. Trenary’s head and when Mr. Trenary flinched the gun went off accidentally.”

Trenary was taken to Regional One Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Wright and his 16-year-old cousin were arrested the following day on Sept. 29, 2018. Charges were later dropped against the 16-year-old girl in the case.

Wright’s attorney, Lorna McClusky, argued that Wright was not competent to stand trial due to intellectual disability.

Dr. Megan Avery, the only defense expert, testified that when Wright was read his Miranda rights he did not fully comprehend his rights, including requesting an attorney before police questioned him.

Stephanie Lovins Steiner, a forensic coordinator at West Tennessee Forensic Services, testified that after listening to Wright’s phone conversations from jail that he made to family and friends that was mentally able to discuss his case in full detail.

Judge Craft ruled that Wright was competent to stand trial and that he understood his rights.

The prosecution then asked the court to set a tentative court date, which Craft put on the calendar for Dec. 5. All parties will be back in court on March 25 to discuss if the case will proceed to trial.